Britiish and French authorities intercept over 130 migrants in English Channel

By Damon Embling  & Alice Tidey
British and French authorities have rescued more than 130 migrants in the English Channel over the past 48 hours, Euronews understands.

Britain's Home Office confirmed to Euronews on Friday morning that its Border Forces were dealing with "ongoing small boats incidents".

Sources in Dover told Euronews' Damon Embling that UK authorities had stopped two boats in the water — one carrying more than 20 people and the other, at least 10.

It comes after 90 migrants onboard six vessels were intercepted in British waters on Thursday — the highest number recorded in a single day.

Another 11 migrants were rescued in the early hours of Friday morning by French authorities after they issued a distress call.

Two of them were transported to hospital but are now "safe and sound", the maritime prefecture said in a statement.

