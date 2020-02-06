Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video has emerged of the moment an airplane skidded off the runway and into a field at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on February 5, 2020.
Three people died and 179 were injured when the plane left the runway after landing in bad weather, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces.
The aircraft caught fire and split into three.
Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the smashed plane.
The low-cost Pegasus Airlines plane with 177 passengers and five crew on board was arriving at Istanbul from the western city of Izmir.
The transportation ministry described the incident as a “rough landing.”
