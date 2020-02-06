BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video has emerged of the moment an airplane skidded off the runway and into a field at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on February 5, 2020.

Three people died and 179 were injured when the plane left the runway after landing in bad weather, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces.

The aircraft caught fire and split into three.

Passengers had to evacuate through cracks in the smashed plane.

The low-cost Pegasus Airlines plane with 177 passengers and five crew on board was arriving at Istanbul from the western city of Izmir.

The transportation ministry described the incident as a “rough landing.”

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.