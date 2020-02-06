Stormy weather and high winds cripple ferry traffic on Adriatic

In Croatia, winds reaching speeds of 185 kilometres per hour closed all ferry traffic between islands and the mainland.

Highways between Dalmatia and inner Croatia were also closed off to trucks.

Bosnia's meteorological services issued a red alert for extreme weather on Wednesday.

Authorities warned of strong winds and storms as well as heavy snowfall in central parts of the country.

Gale force winds also cause widespread disruption and damages in Italy.

Elsewhere in Eastern Europe, the Czech Republic and Germany also reported major disruptions.