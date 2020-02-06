The moment a tower block of ice broke off from a glacier in Antarctica was captured on camera last week.
The huge slab toppled from the William Glacier and rolled into the waters of Börgen Bay, Anvers Island, on Thursday, January 30 2020.
Scientists on the British Antarctic Survey ship, the James Clark Ross - from which the collapse of the glacier was filmed - estimate that the block weighs thousands of tonnes and is at least 40 metres high.
The resulting iceberg was later grounded on the seabed near the glacier, with offcuts of ice covering a massive area around it.
More No Comment
Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood star of Kirk Douglas
Italian astronaut returns to earth, after six-month ISS stay
Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul
Stormy weather and high winds cripple ferry traffic on Adriatic
Water bomber planes and crews of firefighters battle Corsica fire
Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team
Trump declines to shake Pelosi's hand
Nearly 300,000 displaced from Idlib by Syrian government bombardment
Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan
Not quite cubism: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris
Copenhagen Light Festival brightens up Danish capital
Pripyat - Chernobyl's ghost town for tourists - marks golden jubilee
King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid
98 bells of Mafra basilica in Portugal chime after years of silence