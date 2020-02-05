At the start of the State of the Union address (4 February 2020) it appeared that Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, a gesture amid the divisive impeachment proceedings.

The president was presenting folios to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived for the evening speech when it appears she reached for the shake.

At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers gathered for the annual address.

Pelosi shot him a look.

Instead of the more typical flowery language used during previous State of the Union addresses, during this introduction, the speaker simply announced Trump as "the President of the United States."

As President Donald Trump wrapped up his 78-minute State of the Union address Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to rip up a copy of his speech as she stood behind him.

Trump delivered the address against a sharply partisan backdrop, on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump received a raucously divided welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting "Four More Years" while Democrats stood silently.

Pelosi led House Democrats in impeaching Trump last month on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress in the Ukraine matter.

The Senate is poised to acquit him Wednesday of the two articles of impeachment.

The president made no mention of impeachment during his speech, focusing instead on highlighting the strength of the economy.

Asked afterwards in the halls of the Capitol why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi responded that it was the "the courteous thing to do considering the alternative."