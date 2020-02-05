The 2020 State of the Union, visualized

A "blue collar boom." A "great American comeback."

In his 2020 State of the Union address, delivered in a day before his like impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump focused on the economy, the country and its future, and national security while issuing multiple calls to Congress to pass legislation on issues such as abortion and prescription drug prices.

Applause consumed a third of the 78-minute speech, and this is how the remaining 50-some minutes broke down. Topics talked about for less than a minute are not included.

#embed-20200129-sotu-topic-tracker iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%}

This was Trump's shortest State of the Union, though it lasted longer than most others in the modern era:

#embed-20200204-sotu-duration-2020 iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%}

