Entrance poll shows dip in first-time Iowa caucusgoers

By Daniel Arkin with NBC News Politics
Image: People take part in a Caucus at Drake University in Des Moines
Voters participate in a caucus at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 2020.   -  
Copyright
Eric Thayer Reuters
Iowa's presidential caucuses were expected to draw record turnout Monday, but early data from the NBC News entrance poll show a big dip in participants attending a Democratic caucus for the first time.

The entrance poll showed just about a third of voters — 35 percent — caucusing this year are first-timers, a lower level than in 2016, when first-timers made up 44 percent of the Hawkeye State's Democratic caucusgoers.

And this year's level of new participants is well shy of that in 2008, when a whopping 57 percent of Democrats said they had never caucused before.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

