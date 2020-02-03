98 bells of Mafra basilica in Portugal chime after years of silence

The 98-bell chimes of the basilica of Mafra rang on Sunday after nearly 20 years of silence and a year and a half of renovation.
The basilica is located in the Palacio Nacional de Mafra, a former residence of the Portuguese monarchy, built in the 18th century by King John V.
Chimes hadn't sounded since 2001 in this marble building, located 25 km north of Lisbon.
The imposing building contains 98 bells, each weighing between 15 kg and more than nine tonnes.
