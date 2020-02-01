Britain's diplomatic mission in Brussels sent an employee out early on Saturday to change the building's nameplate to read "UK Mission to the European Union", signalling its new non-member status.
Meanwhile, Joao Vale de Almeida, the newly named EU ambassador to Britain, said on Twitter he looked forward to "laying the foundations for a solid EU/UK relationship."
