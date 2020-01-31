Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

Watch: The friendly football game to mark UK joining the EEC in 1973

Comments
By Euronews
Screenshot
Screenshot   -  
Copyright
Screenshot
Text size Aa Aa

It is difficult to imagine London and the rest of the EU having a friendly football match to mark the UK's departure from the bloc.

Yet, nearly half a century ago, there was a game to toast Britain joining the European Economic Community (EEC), the predecessor to the European Union.

The match was played in 1973 at Wembley in London and was billed as the '3' versus the '6'.

It saw three home nations plus Ireland and Denmark versus a team of six European countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, West Germany and France.

The six were the founding members of the EEC, while the three were the countries that joined the community on 1 January 1973.

The match ended in a 2-0 win for the home nations but to many observers at the time, the true winner was European unity.

Forty-seven years have passed and the UK is now leaving the bloc on January 31.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.