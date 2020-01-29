BREAKING NEWS
German museum unveils wax statue of Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has become the latest celebrity to be featured at Panoptikum wax museum in Hamburg.

It was created by sculptor Gottfried Kruger.

