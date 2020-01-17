BREAKING NEWS

Trump impeachment defense team expected to include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

Dareh Gregorian
President Donald Trump's defense team for the Senate trial is expected to include former independent counsel Ken Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton, and defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Dershowitz's past clients include Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson. Also expected to join the team is Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as Clinton special counsel.

The legal team will be led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

