BREAKING NEWS

Australia

Australia wild fire smoke goes around the world in 10 days

Comments
By Rafael Cereceda  & Euronews
Australia wild fire smoke goes around the world in 10 days
Copyright
Copernicus ECMWF
Text size Aa Aa

This hypnotic animation produced by Copernicus' European Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS) shows how Australian fires have generated so much smoke that it has gone all the way around the world and back to Australia.

In the video above you can see the animation of the emissions between 25 December 2019 and 18 January (these are forecasts based on satellite measurements). It takes just over ten days for the smoke to return to Oceania.

CAMS scientist Mark Parrington explained that in general the winds remain in the southern (or northern) hemisphere and go from east to west.

He also revealed the difference in radiation from this year's fires compared to the average.

Mark Parrington / Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service
Fire radiation power in 2020 for Australia (in red) and average between 2003 and 2018Mark Parrington / Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service

In recent days the rains have finally given the firefighters a break after weeks in which nearly 10 million hectares have been burned.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.