Australia wild fire smoke goes around the world in 10 days

This hypnotic animation produced by Copernicus' European Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS) shows how Australian fires have generated so much smoke that it has gone all the way around the world and back to Australia.

In the video above you can see the animation of the emissions between 25 December 2019 and 18 January (these are forecasts based on satellite measurements). It takes just over ten days for the smoke to return to Oceania.

CAMS scientist Mark Parrington explained that in general the winds remain in the southern (or northern) hemisphere and go from east to west.

He also revealed the difference in radiation from this year's fires compared to the average.

Fire radiation power in 2020 for Australia (in red) and average between 2003 and 2018 Mark Parrington / Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service

In recent days the rains have finally given the firefighters a break after weeks in which nearly 10 million hectares have been burned.