Anti-Trump demonstration as impeachment trial gets underway

As the US Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday, protesters moved through the halls of the Capitol and staged a demonstration asking for his removal.
They held a silent demonstration and wore single lettered t-shirts that spelt "Remove Trump" when everyone was together.
"Stop the war" was also a slogan seen on placards held by some of those demonstrating.
The protesters later unfurled a large banner and chanted "Trump is a danger to our country" and "Trump is guilty".
