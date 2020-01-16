French politician Marine Le Pen has confirmed that she plans to run in the 2022 French presidential elections.

The far-right leader of the National Rally party said she had reflected on the decision but wanted to "unite French people".

Le Pen made it to the second round of the French presidential election in 2017 but lost to incumbent Emmanuel Macron. She received just 34% of the vote in the second-round run-off.

Speaking to the press, she emphasised her "will to win".

Since losing the presidential race, she rebranded the party her father helped to create in an effort to "detoxify" its reputation. The National Front (now called the National Rally) was founded in the early 1970s.

The party's European election list beat Macron's party coalition in May 2019 - winning 23% of the vote.