Brussels has paused the 5G rollout for the moment due to the inability of scientists to prove mobile phones don't cause cancer.

But the European Union is pressing ahead with its plans to develop 5G across the bloc with risk-based assessments ongoing.

In December, Theirry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market made the announcement: "It will allow us, notably, to develop new and numerous applications for our industrial activities and especially with regards to the Internet of Things."

Olivier Galand is campaigning against the use of 5G in Brussels. He's been asking places like pharmacies to display his campaign posters.

Galand is concerned that the waves used for 5G are a higher frequency to carry more data.

"The particularity of 5G is that its ability to penetrate buildings decreases, so we will end up with antennas on every 12th house. This is quite worrying for us - many scientists, paediatricians, and doctors have highlighted potential risks associated with it."

But for Olivier, the tops of buildings are already clogged with mobile masts and the unseen waves travelling through the air means he turns his wifi off at home when it's not being used.

But his family's health isn't his only concern

"To make phones, to make all the parts, we have to use rare materials which are extracted in developing countries by people who work in terrible conditions. We're seeing children in Congo working in atrocious places to get the substances for our phones."

While the anti-5G movement in Brussels insists they're not against technology, it's lead campaigner chooses not to use a smartphone in his everyday life - opting for one which emits lower frequency mobile waves.