Britain's parliament returned from the Christmas break on January 7 with the crisis in Iran and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal at the top of the agenda.

Proceedings are due to kick off at 15.30 CET with a ministerial statement on the Middle East crisis days after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. by the U.S. in Baghdad, Iraq.

Johnson has been relatively silent on the killing, which has led to fears of reprisals by Tehran against US interests in the Middle East or of another war in the region. The prime minister has only said that Britain "will not lament" the death of Soleimani, the architect of Iran's proxy wars from Iraq to Yemen.

Following the statement and questions to follow, the House of Commons will hold a debate on Brexit, and Johnson's withdrawal agreement, which passed on its first and second readings in December and now onto its third outing in the Commons before it goes to the House of Lords for scrutiny.

MPs will continue to debate the Brexit Bill on Wednesday and Thursday, with a vote on amendments expected late on Thursday. Johnson is expected to comfortably get his bill through the Commons as he secured a huge majority for the Conservatives on December 13.