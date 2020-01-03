Displaced Syrians enjoy a game of football in jihadist-run region

Displaced Syrians enjoy a muddy game of football at a camp in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, near the border with Turkey.
It was a brief respite for those in the jihadist-run region, which has been bombed by Syrian regime forces in recent weeks.
In December alone, according to the United Nations, some 284,000 were forced from their homes because of the violence.
It is the latest chapter of bloodshed in Syria's nearly nine-year-old war, which has seen up to 570,000 people killed, according to estimates.
More No Comment
These Peruvians have a fight to welcome in the new year
Raging wildfires and huge plumes of smoke in Lake Conjola, Australia
Drone show as Shanghai welcomes in the new year
North Korea's Kim out in the cold with US relations on thin ice
Hong Kong lawmaker gets pepper spray in the face as protests continue
Fireworks as the new decade sweeps in across Europe
Dutch courage: Thousands plunge into North Sea for New Year's Day dip
Grandfather, 68, among New Year's Day divers into Rome's River Tiber
North and South Korea welcome in the new decade
Terrifying moment as Australian firefighters drive through flames
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes 2020 with fireworks
New Zealand says goodbye to 2019 with huge fireworks display
Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia
A huge rat statue has been placed in a shrine as an offering