A British MP has come out as pansexual, meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their gender.

Layla Moran, the LibDem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, announced on social media that she is in a relationship with a woman.

"2020 is a new decade and a new path in my journey," Moran wrote on Twitter. "Last year I fell in love with a wonderful woman. Something I’d never even considered before. Now I am just happy #Pansexual #OutAndProud"

A pansexual person is someone "whose desire or sexual attraction is not limited to people of particular gender identity or sexual orientation", as defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Pansexuality differs from bisexuality, which is the fact of being attracted sexually or romantically to both men and women. Bisexuality is the equal attraction to male and female genders, while pansexuality disregards gender entirely.

Moran, who previously only had relationships with men, was elected for the first time in 2017.

She met her partner, a former Lib Dem press officer named Rosy Cobb, while at work. Cobb was suspended by the Liberal Democrats party during the December general election after accusations that she forged an email.