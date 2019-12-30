Iraqi troops launch operation against IS cells in central Iraq

Iraqi troops, supported by the international military coalition, launched a large operation to uproot IS clandestine cells in the mountainous regions of central Iraq near Kirkuk. The area is disputed by the Kurdish forces and Iraq's government in Baghdad.
More No Comment
Weary French travellers face new week of transport disruption
No Comment: What you need to remember from 2019
Giant rice cakes offered to shrine in Japanese tradition
Australian firefighters battle bushfires in suburban Melbourne
French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march on 24th day of action
Putrajaya light festival celebrates Malaysian diversity
Some 600 athletes participate in ice dragon boat race
Activists deliver Christmas gifts at camp for Syrian children
Hong Kong protesters demand Chinese traders leave
Football legend Maradona meets Argentina`'s new president
Serbian Parliament reacts in frenzy to religious law
Anti-government protest continues in New Delhi
At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash
Death toll rises as Philippines recovers from typhoon