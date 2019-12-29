Hundreds of Syrians in Turkey protest outside Russian consulate

Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul on Sunday, calling for an immediate end to the Syrian government forces' intense air and ground bombardment of the eastern Idlib province. The area is the last rebel held enclave in Syria.

The Turkish police stopped protesters from walking up to the Russian consulate, but allowed a group to put up a banner up that read: “Over 30,000 children killed by Russia and the Assad regime”.

Since mid-December, Syrian government forces and their Russian allies have stepped up their offensive in North Eastern Syria. In just two weeks over 230.000 people have been displaced.

The UN has warned of the possibility of a humanitarian crisis along the Turkish border as people flee the conflict.

Due to a recent wave of Syrian refugees on the Turkish border, Turkey sent a delegation to Moscow to try to obtain a ceasefire.