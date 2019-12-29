BREAKING NEWS

USA

BREAKING NEWS

Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

 Comments
By  Alastair Jamieson  AP 
Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration
Copyright
AP
Text size Aa Aa

Five people were stabbed in a "cowardly" attack on a Hanukkah celebration at the house of a Hasidic rabbi north of New York City late Saturday night, authorities said.

A possible suspect has been located and detained by police but no further information was immediately available.

It comes on the heels of apparent anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout the city during Hanukkah, and a December 10 shooting rampage in a New Jersey kosher market that left six dead.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo called the stabbings a “cowardly act” and said they would be investigated by a state police hate crimes task force.

“Anti-Semitism and bigotry of any kind are repugnant to our values,” he said in a statement. “In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished.''

New York State Attorney General Leticia James said she was “deeply disturbed," adding: “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said officers received reports of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. at a residence in Monsey, New York — about an hour north of New York City.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah.

Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue.

Weidel said the five people were taken to hospitals for treatment. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries are or a motive in the stabbing.

Around New York City itself police have received eight reports since December 13 of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Semitism. Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised that the police presence would increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.