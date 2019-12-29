Five stabbed in 'cowardly' attack on New York Hanukkah celebration

Five people were stabbed in a "cowardly" attack on a Hanukkah celebration at the house of a Hasidic rabbi north of New York City late Saturday night, authorities said.

A possible suspect has been located and detained by police but no further information was immediately available.

It comes on the heels of apparent anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout the city during Hanukkah, and a December 10 shooting rampage in a New Jersey kosher market that left six dead.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo called the stabbings a “cowardly act” and said they would be investigated by a state police hate crimes task force.

“Anti-Semitism and bigotry of any kind are repugnant to our values,” he said in a statement. “In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished.''

New York State Attorney General Leticia James said she was “deeply disturbed," adding: “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said officers received reports of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. at a residence in Monsey, New York — about an hour north of New York City.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating the seventh night of Hanukkah.

Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue.

Weidel said the five people were taken to hospitals for treatment. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries are or a motive in the stabbing.

Around New York City itself police have received eight reports since December 13 of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Semitism. Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised that the police presence would increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.