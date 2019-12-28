Some 600 athletes participate in ice dragon boat race

A two-day dragon boat race attracted roughly 600 athletes from 13 countries.

The race took place in Inner Mongolia - an autonomous region in northern China.

Competitors raced on a frozen lake to get to the finishing line. Boats were equipped with blades underneath.

"This is my first time to Duolun for the ice dragon boat race," said Tai Hongyu, a member of the Erenhot City team, told the Associated Press.

"Both the natural environment and local customs are particularly attractive. I will come here again with my family folks and friends."

Audience members cheered as the 45 teams used a special stick to get the boats to move across the frozen lake.