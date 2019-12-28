Remains of 6 people found at scene of helicopter crash in Hawaii

The remains of six people were recovered Friday from the scene of a tour helicopter with seven aboard that crashed on a Hawaiian island, a fire official said.

Solomon Kanoho, battalion chief of the Kauai Fire Department, made the announcement Friday afternoon, hours after crews found the wreckage along the remote north coast of the island.

The search was suspended Friday due to fog and poor visibility. Kanoho said more searches will hopefully resume Saturday.

The tour helicopter was reported overdue at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The Safari Helicopter was conducting a tour over the Na Pali area with a pilot and six passengers on board, officials said.

Kauai is an island west of Oahu.