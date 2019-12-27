Serbian Parliament reacts in frenzy to religious law

Parliament was hit with disturbances on Friday as lawmakers expressed their dissatisfaction with the failure of the Serbian authorities to react to the adoption of the Law on Religious Freedom in Montenegro.
Carrying banners reading, "Vucic and Milo - the twin brothers" and "Serbia, why are you silent?", Obradovic and Kostic took the stand and asked ruling coalition MPs why they weren't reacting to the adoption of the Law on Religious Freedom in Montenegro and the arrest of Democratic Front deputies.
The legislation will force religious communities to provide a register of everything they own as well as evidence of ownership from before 1918 — when Montenegro joined a Serb-led Balkan kingdom and lost its independence — in order to retain their property.
It was approved by 45 ruling coalition lawmakers.
More No Comment
Anti-government protest continues in New Delhi
At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash
Death toll rises as Philippines recovers from typhoon
Putin dons skates to play ice hockey in Moscow
Fire destroys around 150 homes in Valparaiso, Chile
Skygazers enjoy rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Australian firefighters tackle bushfires as heatwave briefly eases
Berlin swimmers take the plunge for Christmas
Typhoon Phanfone brings flash floods to Philippines
Mexicans visit giant baby Jesus statue to toast Christmas
Queen and her heirs bake festive treats together
Ballet dancers protest French pension reform on steps of Opera Garnier
Maaret al-Numan becomes ghost town as residents flee bombing
Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations