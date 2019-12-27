Football legend Maradona meets Argentina`'s new president

Football legend Diego Maradona has visited Argentina's new president Alberto Fernández.
After the meeting, the current Gimnasia head coach went out on the presidential balcony in Buenos Aires posing for pictures while holding a replica of the World Cup trophy, just like he did in 1986 after winning the football tournament.
Maradona also greeted groups of people who gathered at the Plaza de Mayo, while they chanted and cheered their idol.
Fernández was elected Argentina's new president earlier in December.
