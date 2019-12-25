A parish priest in Ireland left Christmas Eve mass in style as he rode a scooter down the aisle.

Father Peter O'Connor is new at the parish in Ballyroan, Ireland near Dublin but he is already bringing joy to the community. Parishioners laughed and applauded as the priest scooted out of a crowded Christmas Eve mass.

Father Peter told everyone that Santa gave him the scooter.

Doug Leddin, one of several congregation members to film the departure, said it was a "great fun moment" that was just one of many for this parish.

"He has been known to do some more unusual fun masses. Before the children went back to school he held a mass to bless their school bags," Leddin told Euronews.

"Happy Christmas Fr Peter and Happy Scooting," another parishioner wrote on Twitter.