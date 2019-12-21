Liverpool wins its first ever Club World Cup football title

Liverpool has beaten Flamengo to win its first ever Club World Cup football title.

Roberto Firmino took Liverpool to victory by scoring a goal in extra time to end on 1-0 in the Qatari capital. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson broke Flamengo's defense by passing to Sadio Mane, who squared to Firmino for him to make the winning goal.

Liverpool has been allowed to avenge the loss to Flamengo in the 1981 single-game version of this competition.

Liverpool will add the world title to its sixth European Cup. The team’s pursuit of the Premier League in England has also been aided by Leicester losing to Manchester City.

Liverpool will end the year on a high.