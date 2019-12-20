Environmental activists temporarily blocked a street in central Sydney on Friday and demanded the Australian government declares a climate emergency.
Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion movement glued themselves to the road in Christmas-themed costumes.
New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency on Thursday as around 2,000 firefighters battle 100 wildfires across the state.
Wednesday was the hottest day on record in Australia, averaging 41.9 C (107.4 F), beating the landmark set a day earlier, according to The Bureau of Meteorology.
Adelaide, in the southeast, is in the midst of a heatwave peaking at a sizzling 46 C (115 F) on Friday, while Melbourne was forecast at 44 C (111 F), which would be the Victoria state capital's hottest since the devastating Black Saturday wildfires in 2009.
The unprecedented conditions have reignited the debate on whether Australia's conservative government has taken enough action on climate change.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.
More No Comment
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
Impeachment supporters sing outside White House
Queen opens new session of UK parliament
State of emergency declared as wildfires rage in Australia
21 injured in clashes during Barcelona v Real Madrid 'Clasico' match
Ping-pong-playing robots and other gadgets from Tokyo showcase
The workers behind China's frozen festival
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
1,500 Russian military students attend Kremlin Cadet Ball
Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Intricate sculptured ice hotel opens in Sweden
Light show brings festive cheer to New Taipei City
Australia firefighters battle expanding blaze in Blue Mountains
Riccardo Muti conducts Christmas concert in Italian Senate