A street artist in Barcelona sought to lower tensions ahead of Wednesday's El Clasico football fixture by painting a picture of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos involved in a romantic kiss.

The graffiti appeared as the two sides prepared to meet at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium in one of the world's most intense and bitterly contested sporting clashes.

The work was the latest in a series of football-themed street works by a local artist called TVBOY.

It was captioned "Kiss and Talk".

The fixture was postponed in the autumn because of security fears after a number of Catalan leaders were convicted over their role in a failed bid to press for independence.

The rescheduled game will take place amidst strict security, with supporters of Catalan independence promising to stage protests.