Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Fans were out in force on Monday for the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the ninth and movie in the sci-fi franchise about a Jedi master.
The film concludes the so-called "Skywalker saga" of films begun by George Lucas in 1977.
Analysts predict a stellar $200-$225 million at United States box offices this weekend, which would put the film's opening among the biggest in history.
Disney chief Bob Iger told AFP that fans would get "some kind of closure, some sense of satisfaction" for their favorite characters.
"Star Wars is probably the most important, most valuable mythology of our time, of the modern time," he said.
"If you just consider the global base of fans that have worshipped this storytelling since 1977, over 40 years... tonight being a culmination of nine films is an incredibly important night."
In Los Angeles, fans lined the arrivals line dressed head to toe in authentic costumes.
The film is due to be released in France, Germany and the UK on Wednesday.
More No Comment
Intricate sculptured ice hotel opens in Sweden
Light show brings festive cheer to New Taipei City
Australia firefighters battle expanding blaze in Blue Mountains
Riccardo Muti conducts Christmas concert in Italian Senate
Pope Francis blesses baby Jesus statues during Angelus
Ice fishing season kicks off in China's Changan Lake
Overall champion crowned at the World Drone Racing Championships in China
Protesters clash with police during demonstrations in central London
Demonstrators stage anti-fossil fuels protest on last day of COP25
'It's been a blast': Detroit power plant demolished with explosives
'Largest maze of clear ice in US' opens in Washington DC
French actress Juliette Binoche celebrated at European Film Awards
Banksy, bananas and banners as art takes centre stage
Heavy rain and cold weather hits migrants on Greek island of Lesbos