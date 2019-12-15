The latest winner of the Miss World title says she wants to use her award to work for sustainable change for women.

Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh took the crown on Saturday in London.

Against the backdrop of the surge in the #MeToo movement and drive for equality for women, the winner defended the continued existence of beauty pageants.

"Well, I would say that women are allowed to be whatever type of woman they want to be. And I believe that if you are the type that enjoys getting into gorgeous gowns and getting on stage to advocate for something in your country, then have at it, and if not, then that's perfectly OK as well."

The 23-year-old graduate of Florida State University said beauty for her was the least important aspect of her achievement.

One member of the audience said the fact that the title was won by a black person was very significant in terms of how far the world has moved on.