Miss Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe in San Salvador on Saturday.

Sheynnis Palacios won the 72nd competition over Anntonia Porsild from Thailand; there were 84 contestants vying for the crown.

The event was presented by Jeannie Mai, Maria Menounos, Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador.

US singer-songwriter John Legend also performed on the evening.