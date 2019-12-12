Greenpeace hang Climate Emergency banner at new EU headquarters

Around 30 environmental activists scaled the new European Union headquarters in Brussels on Thursday to unfurl a banner warning of a "climate emergency" ahead of a meeting of the bloc's leaders later in the day.
The activists from the Greenpeace NGO also fired some red flares in what looked like an attempt to make it looks like it is burning.
EU leaders will congregate to the Belgian capital later today to discuss ways the bloc can tackle climate change and become carbon neutral by 2050 — the central pledge of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposed Green Deal unveiled on Wednesday.
Several member states including Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have already voiced their opposition to some of the plans, warning of the high cost of adapting the economy to reach the target.
More No Comment
Johnson and Corbyn in late push for votes ahead of pivotal election
Masked devils march through Czech village in pre-Christmas tradition
Rare two-headed snake causes a stir in eastern India
Church's nativity scene in cages to highlight plight of refugees
Protesters target Japan and world leaders at COP25
Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed receives Nobel Peace Prize
Rescue teams hunt for those missing after New Zealand volcano eruption
'Stop Putin's war!' topless Femen protesters yell ahead of Ukraine sum
Eight-year-old scales street light in Madrid to demand climate action
Raccoon shot dead in Germany after being spotted in 'drunken' state
Tourists film New Zealand volcano eruption from nearby boat
"Very tasty!": Artist eats $120,000 banana at Art Base
Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe competition
Glasgow's streets filled with Santas for annual charity run