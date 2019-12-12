Greenpeace hang Climate Emergency banner at new EU headquarters

Around 30 environmental activists scaled the new European Union headquarters in Brussels on Thursday to unfurl a banner warning of a "climate emergency" ahead of a meeting of the bloc's leaders later in the day.

The activists from the Greenpeace NGO also fired some red flares in what looked like an attempt to make it looks like it is burning.

EU leaders will congregate to the Belgian capital later today to discuss ways the bloc can tackle climate change and become carbon neutral by 2050 — the central pledge of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposed Green Deal unveiled on Wednesday.

Several member states including Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic have already voiced their opposition to some of the plans, warning of the high cost of adapting the economy to reach the target.