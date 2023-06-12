Watch: Peak of Austria's Fluchthorn mountain collapses in massive mudslide

A mud and rockslide caused the peak of Fluchthorn mountain in Austria to collapse on Monday in an incident likely attributed to recent snow melt.

Patrick Schöpfer, a member of Galtür mountain rescue, was on a mountain bike tour and captured the footage. He said he believes the rockslide was exacerbated by climate change.

A cross at the summit of the 3,398-metre mountain was also destroyed.

Authorities have warned climbing enthusiasts and people in the area to exercise caution and avoid the region, so far there have been no reports of any injuries.