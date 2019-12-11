French PM Edouard Philippe unveils controversial new pensions system

France's prime minister has vowed to push ahead with controversial reforms to the country's pension system despite crippling strikes.

Edouard Philippe said the plans seek to simplify the current regime, which has 42 different pension schemes for workers depending on their profession.

Industrial action in the run-up to Philippe's announcement on Wednesday has paralysed public transport in Paris and disrupted national rail services and grounded many planes.

"We will put an end to special regimes," Philippe said. "We will do it progressively, without brutality. The time of [a] universal system has come, that of the special regimes is ending."