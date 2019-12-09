Russia have been slapped with a four-year ban from taking part in major sporting competitions after further evidence of tampering with doping data was found.

Under the ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes cleared to compete will not be able to do so under the Russian flag.

WADA's Review Committee ruled in late November that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) should be declared non-compliant after an investigation revealed further inconsistencies in the data obtained from the Moscow Laboratory.

WADA first found evidence of widespread cheating in Russian sport in late 2015 prompting the International Association of Athletics Federations — the athletics governing body — to bar Russian athletes competing in any of its competitions.

An independent investigation launched the following year found evidence of a state-sponsored programme of doping during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.