Russia has been banned for four years from taking part in major sporting competitions after investigations uncovered further evidence of tampering with doping data.

Under the ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the country will not be allowed to participate in the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar, while Russian athletes cleared to compete in other sports will not be able to do so under the Russian flag.

Yuri Ganus, the chief executive of Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), reacted to the news in a press conference on Monday. The ban, RUSADA said, is unsurprising.

"Unfortunately, nothing supernatural happened", Ganus said. "The WADA executive board made a decision in complete accordance with the compliance review committee recommendations."

"The changes were significant, they were substantial, parts of data were deleted, including right before the actual transfer of data itself. Those changes have also negatively affected and stalled the WADA investigation."

