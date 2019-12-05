The clock is ticking down to Britain’s general election. With just a week to go until the vote which will decide the fate of Brexit. The Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls but they did in 2017 too, and failed to garner a majority.

One of the grand old parties of British politics, the Conservative Party has actually been deeply divided for years. And the primary reason for the internal split is Europe.

Many Conservatives, particularly in rural and less affluent areas, see the bloc as interfering in the British way of life, boosting immigration and imposing unwanted laws and regulations. So, for almost as long as the UK has been in the EU, the Conservative party has been contemplating its future within it.

A party of free enterprise, low taxes and wealth creation, they’ve presided over years of austerity and economic growth. But they’ve also faced accusations that they’re selling off the UK’s prize assets, such as the National Health Service while ignoring the working classes and pensioners

WATCH: Andrew Lebentz reports on the party that kicked off the whole Brexit debate: