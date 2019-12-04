Trudeau, Macron, Johnson overheard mocking Trump at NATO reception

Canada's Justin Trudeau, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson were caught on camera in a conversation apparently mocking US President Donald Trump duruing a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Much of the conversation is inaudible but the Canadian Prime Minister can clearly be heard speaking about a "40-minute press conference".

After that, Johnson tells Macron: "Is that why, is that why you were late?"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte laughs and says "Fake news media," a term Trump uses frequently to criticise the press.

"I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau continues.

Then, he tells Johnson: "Yes, no, no, I think that's Doral, Doral, yes, in Miami."

The conversation was recorded by a Host Pool camera filming at Buckingham Palace during an event to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, ahead of the NATO summit on Wednesday.

