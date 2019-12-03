The role of cities and regions in a decarbonisation process, and the impact of climate change on health will be the main issues addressed on the second day of the COP25.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will present the global survey "Health and Climate Change". The institution estimates that, if the measures foreseen in the Paris Agreement were implemented, more than one million deaths could be avoided every year.

The WHO calculates that the environmental risks linked to climate change represent more than 12 million deaths annually.

In addition, the World Meteorological Organisation will present its report on the state of the world's climate at a time when all indicators point to a "critical" situation.

Civil society will also have an important part to play on the second day of the conference.

The five major environmental NGOs (Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, WWF, Ecologistas en Acción and SEO Birdlife) will present the "essential measures" for a fair and environmentally friendly transition.

On a separate note, Tuesday is the official launch of the 500 climate solutions for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Participants will include Chilean environment minister Carolina Schmidt, Sebastián Navarro, secretary-general of Capital Cities to Combat Climate Change (CC35); and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California and founder of Regions of Climate Action (R20).

The Ocean for Climate Report will be also presented today.

Launched by 'Because the Ocean', this initiative was inaugurated in November 2015 at COP21 in Paris. Its purpose it to promote action to minimise the adverse effects of climate change in the ocean and to contribute to its protection and conservation.

Greta Thunberg's arrival?

Greta Thunberg is arriving in Lisbon on Tuesday morning, after 21 days sailing the Atlantic.

The 16-year-old climate activist sailed to Europe from Virginia in the US to attend COP25.

Thunberg is on a 48ft catamaran called La Vagabonde, with an Australian couple who are travelling the world with their newborn child by boat and posting about their experience on YouTube.