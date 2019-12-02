BREAKING NEWS

World

Watch live: Astronauts Parmitano and Morgan conduct spacewalk to fix cosmic ray detector

 Comments
By Euronews  
FILE PHOTO: International Space Station (ISS) crew member Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency
FILE PHOTO: International Space Station (ISS) crew member Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency -
Copyright
REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan are conducting their third spacewalk on Monday in a series intended to fix the ageing Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS).

Parmitano, from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Morgan, from NASA, will bring the new AMS cooling pump system out of the airlock and install it.

Lead engineer Zhan Zhand will work in tandem with the astronauts to power the system off and then on again once it is installed by Parmitano.

The spacewalk started at 1:50 p.m. CET and will conclude at 8:30 p.m. CET.

AMS is a unique cosmic ray detector, the only magnet in space, taking data on the International Space Station since 2011.

CERN is live with commentary during the crucial stages of the spacewalk and scientists will be available to answer questions from the public.

Follow the live from CERN on the above player and ask your questions on Facebook.

#SpaceWalkForAMS #3: Live from the ISS and the AMS Control Room at CERN

Today at 12:50 CET, ESA - European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut Andrew Morgan will bring the new AMS cooling pump system out of the airlock and install it. This Spacewalk is the 3rd in a series devoted to service the AMS detector and the most important one for AMS scientists based at CERN in the AMS POCC (Payload and Operations Control Centre), in particular lead UTTPS lead engineer Zhan Zhand, who will work in tandem with the astronauts to power the system off and then on again once it is installed by Parmitano. The ESA astronaut will then make the 8 connections from the UTTPS to the existing tubes he cut open during EVA #2. This will take the rest of EVA #3, which will conclude at 20:30 CET. AMS is a unique cosmic ray detector, the the only magnet in space, taking data on the ISS since 2011. CERN will go live from the POCC with commentary during the crucial stages of the spacewalk and AMS scientists Andrei Kounine, deputy spokesperson, Mercedes Paniccia (University of Geneva) and Giovanni Ambrosi (INFN - Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare Perugia) will explain the action and answer questions on AMS science. Follow the live from CERN on Facebook and ask your questions.

Publiée par Euronews English sur Lundi 2 décembre 2019
Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.