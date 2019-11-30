Vietnam mourns 39 who died trying to make it to Britain

Mourning ceremonies have been held in Vietnam for the 39 people who suffocated in a truck while attempting to make it to the UK.

The last batch of bodies was returned to Vietnam on Saturday, with funerals planned for the coming days.

Details of the fateful journeys made by the victims have now emerged. Some had travelled through Russia and the Baltic states and down through Germany and Belgium, in their attempt to reach the UK.

Poor job prospects in their native country was frequently a motive. Their bodies were found in a truck near London just over a month ago. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.