BREAKING NEWS

Business

Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore's request

 Comments
By Reuters 
Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore's request
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Facebook issued its first correction notice on a user's post at the request of the Singapore government on Saturday, according to the notice seen by Reuters.

The government said on Friday that it ordered Facebook to publish a correction on a user's social media post under a new "fake news" law, raising fresh questions about how the company will adhere to government requests to regulate content.

"Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information," the notice said.

The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.