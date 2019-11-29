BREAKING NEWS

Police respond to 'incident' on London Bridge

By Patrick Smith with NBC News World News
LONDON — Police were on Friday dealing with an "incident" on one of Central London's busiest bridges amid unconfirmed reports of gunfire.

The incident on London Bridge was first reported after 2 p.m. (9 a.m. ET) and the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were responding to reports there. Police have cordoned off the area and advised anyone nearby to "follow the directions of any officer on the ground."

Transport for London confirmed that London Bridge station, a major terminus for commuters across the southeast of England, was closed due to an "emergency services incident."

This is a developing story — check back here for updates soon

