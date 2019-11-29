Police go pink to highlight women's safety in crime-hit Delhi

Female police officers in Delhi have been wearing pink to spread awareness for women's safety.
The specially trained officers wear pink helmets and ride pink scooters. They patrol armed with chilli powder, spy cameras and pepper spray.
Home to some 26 million people, the Indian capital recorded the highest rate of crime against women in India, according to federal crime records data released in 2017.
Gender crime has become a political issue in Delhi since 2012 when the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman brought thousands of people to Delhi's streets in protest.
More No Comment
'Black Friday, black planet': Anti-consumer protests in Spain, France
Sunseekers spring into action as migrants arrive at Spanish beach
Turn a ferris wheel by hand? This Austrian athlete did it!
Twenty-seven Iraqi protesters killed in a day as violence continues
UK truck death victims buried in Vietnam
Man pulled alive from under rubble of a hotel after Albania earthquake
Thailand's 'floating' pedestrian crossing forces drivers to stop
Father Christmas performers go back to school in London
France pays tribute to 13 soldiers killed in Mali
Musical's cast sings happy birthday to Tina Turner
Pig laughs in the studio as reporter chased during live TV broadcast
German farmers sow their discontent over agricultural policiies
Footage emerges of newborn polar bear at Vienna zoo
Watch: Shocking footage shows girl resuced by divers off Italian coast