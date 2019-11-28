African business summit heralds new opportunities for regional trade

Global Business Forum Africa has taken place in Dubai.

It’s the first major business forum for Africa since the (AfCFTA) free trade deal was signed in Kigali, Rwanda, on 21 March 2018.

Euronews’ Jane Witherspoon caught up with UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, to talk about new business opportunities emerging alongside Africa's regional trade integration efforts.

Kituyi also commented on how the UAE is attempting to strengthen its ties with Africa. He told Euronews that Dubai Ports has become an important investor in ports management contracts adding, “they have also ventured into dry ports. There's a logistics centre in Kigali and we want to see how that works.”

The summit comes at a time when heightened uncertainty and escalating tariff tensions between US and China is affecting the global maritime industry.