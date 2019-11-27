France pays tribute to 13 soldiers killed in Mali

France has been paying tribute to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali.
They died when two helicopters collided during a combat operation against jihadists.
People gathered in Gap and Pau — the French bases of the regiments affected by the crash — for a vigil to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.
