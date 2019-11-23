The future's bright: Boy cries after seeing colours for the first time

This is the moment a boy broke down in tears after seeing colours for the first time.
Jonathan Jones, 12, is colourblind but tried on special glasses that brightened his world.
According to Jones' mother Carole, she was asked by a science teacher at his Cottonwood, Minnesota school to come in and witness the moment.
The special glasses cost around $350 (€317).
Carole said they will purchase a pair for Jonathan and start a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy glasses for other colourblind children.
