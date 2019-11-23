A curfew was imposed in Colombia's capital of Bogotá late on Friday as violent anti-government protests continued for a second day.

Thousands defied the curfew on Friday while over a quarter of a million people marched in the streets on Thursday across the country to express their anger at proposed labour reforms, the murder of human rights activists and what they see as a government that is unwilling to tackle corruption.

Authorities said three police were killed in a bomb explosion in the southwest of the country on Friday in the town of Santander de Quilichao in the southwestern province of Cauca, an area considered to be a hotspot for drug trafficking and violence.

Though most of the protests were peaceful, 98 people were arrested while 122 civilians and 151 officers were injured as of Thursday.

Colombia's president Iván Duque announced a 9pm curfew across the capital.

"A few minutes ago, as supreme commander of the military forces and the police, and in coordination with the mayor of Bogotá, Enrique Peñalosa, a curfew was decreed for the localities of Kennedy, Ciudad Bolívar y Bosa starting from 8 p.m. and for the entire capital beginning at 9 p.m," he said.

The protests have coincided with unrest across Latin America — from anti-austerity marches in Chile, to demonstrations over vote-tampering allegations in Bolivia, as well as tensions in Ecuador, Venezuela and Nicaragua.